Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global Company Profile

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

