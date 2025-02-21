Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 665.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,590,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,320. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

