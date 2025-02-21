Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Post by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $56,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Post by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 206,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Post by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,908 shares of company stock worth $5,312,045. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 1.1 %

POST stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

