Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

