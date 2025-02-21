Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 277.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $214.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

