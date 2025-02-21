Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.46 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

