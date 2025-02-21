Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GMAB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

