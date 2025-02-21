Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

