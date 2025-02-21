Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

VBTX stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. Veritex has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $14,644,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

