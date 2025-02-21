Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
