Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,622,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
VID has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
