Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,622,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VID has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.17.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.