Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 22.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VID

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.