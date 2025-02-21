Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 22.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
