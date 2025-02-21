Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 30.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares fell 30.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). 6,276,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average session volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum Stock Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
