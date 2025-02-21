Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 36.7% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 36.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 39.26 ($0.50). Approximately 4,063,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,035% from the average daily volume of 357,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

