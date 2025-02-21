Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analyst Ratings Changes
VID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
