Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

VID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Videndum

Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %

About Videndum

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.17. The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.