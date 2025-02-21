Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 30.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was down 30.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). Approximately 6,276,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average daily volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Videndum

Videndum Price Performance

About Videndum

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.17.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.