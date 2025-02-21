Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 30.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) was down 30.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). Approximately 6,276,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average daily volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on Videndum
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.