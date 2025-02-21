VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

