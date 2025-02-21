VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,817 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,716 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after acquiring an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

