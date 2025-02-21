VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,204,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,776 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,408.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,321.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.55. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,680.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3,484.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

