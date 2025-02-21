Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $23,028,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Vistra Stock Down 3.8 %

VST opened at $162.93 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.