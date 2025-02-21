Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.12 and last traded at C$11.14. 56,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 113,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.60.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vitalhub

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 181.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.