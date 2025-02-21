Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WMT opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

