Walmart’s (WMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,532,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $766.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

