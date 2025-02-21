Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 357,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

