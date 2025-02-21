Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

