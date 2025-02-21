Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 561,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter.

BTT opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

