Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,211 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.66% of Xperi worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Xperi Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

