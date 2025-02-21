Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

