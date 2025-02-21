Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $138.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

