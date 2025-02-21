Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,039 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after purchasing an additional 334,206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

