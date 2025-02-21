Wealth Alliance Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $202.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

