Wealth Alliance Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Grid by 39.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.00 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

