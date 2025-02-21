Wealth Alliance Has $672,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day moving average of $368.21. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

