Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

