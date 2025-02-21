Wealth Alliance Sells 199 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.