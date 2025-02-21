Wealth Alliance Sells 204 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.