WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $873.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.07.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

