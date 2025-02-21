Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 9F (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

9F Price Performance

9F stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Get 9F alerts:

About 9F

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.