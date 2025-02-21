Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 628,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 84,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.