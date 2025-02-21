Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

GKOS stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,454.08. This represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $84,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

