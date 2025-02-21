Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.91.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Chaney sold 37,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$75.53 ($48.42), for a total transaction of A$2,820,818.91 ($1,808,217.25). Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

