Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.33.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

