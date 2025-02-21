Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
NYSE EMD opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.33.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
