Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYI opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund



Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

