Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYI opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $12.44.
