Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

