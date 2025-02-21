What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for LOPE Q1 Earnings?

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

