What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for BTDR FY2024 Earnings?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $14.98 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

