White Wing Wealth Management Acquires 1,502 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 1.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 414,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 143,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 159.8% in the third quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

