White Wing Wealth Management Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 12.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,893,000 after buying an additional 142,101 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

