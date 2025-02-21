Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.