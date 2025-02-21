William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for HLMN

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

